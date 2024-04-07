FS B550 boards, DDR4 RAM, 1 TB NVME SSD, AIOs, 1000w PSU, Cases

zero2dash
Heat in sig, if you have any questions don't hesitate to ask. Pics on demand. Will do combo deals/discounts as well! Prices are shipped. Payment via Paypal.
B550 boards
Asus ROG STRIX B550-F GAMING WIFI II ATX AM4 Motherboard (have 2) - $90 each complete with boxes and accessories
DDR4 RAM
Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 64 GB (2 x 32 GB) DDR4-3200 CL16 Memory (have 2) - $90 each complete with boxes
TEAMGROUP T-Force Delta RGB 64 GB (2 x 32 GB) DDR4-3600 CL18 Memory (have 2) - $95 each NEW in sealed packages
Corsair Vengeance LPX 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR4-3200 CL16 Memory - $30 complete with box
NVME SSDs
ADATA Premium For PS5 1 TB M.2-2280 PCIe 4.0 X4 NVME Solid State Drive - $50 complete with box
AIO
Corsair iCUE H150i ELITE CAPELLIX 75 CFM Liquid CPU Cooler - $90 gently used with 5950x above. Complete with box and all accessories.
Corsair iCUE Elite CPU Cooler LCD Display Upgrade Kit - $50 complete with box
ID-COOLING FROSTFLOW X 240 Snow - $40 NEW in sealed box
PSU
Corsair RM1000x 1000 W 80+ Gold Certified Fully Modular ATX Power Supply - $90 like new with all accessories.
Cases
Fractal Design Focus 2 ATX Mid Tower Case - $60 NEW in sealed box
Cooler Master MasterBox NR200 Mini ITX Desktop Case - $80 NEW in sealed box
Thermaltake S100 MicroATX Mini Tower Case - $50 NEW in sealed box
Montech AIR X White ATX Mid Tower Case - $60 NEW in sealed box
AM4 CPUs - never OC'd, stock settings/voltage.
AMD Ryzen 5 3600 3.6 GHz 6-Core Processor - $60 complete with box and stock HSF SOLD to anabioz
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 3.4 GHz 16-Core Processor - $260 complete with box SOLD to anabioz
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 3.8 GHz 12-Core Processor - $160 complete with box and stock HSF SOLD to anabioz
NVME SSDs
Silicon Power UD90 2 TB M.2-2280 PCIe 4.0 X4 NVME Solid State Drive (have 2) - $100 each NEW in sealed packages SOLD BOTH to anabioz
GPU
Gigabyte GAMING OC GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 24 GB Video Card - $700 complete with box and accessories SOLD to rc3ilynt
1440P monitors
Gigabyte AORUS FI27Q-P 27.0" 2560 x 1440 165 Hz Monitors (have 2) - $120 each complete with box and accessories BOTH SOLD to rc3ilynt
Have more to come...thanks for looking!
Have more to come...thanks for looking!
