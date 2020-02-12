FS: Axis P3364-VE 12MM Network Camera (IP/POE) with extra mounting accessories

Stormside
Gawd
Everything is new in unopened boxes.
Axis P3364-VE 12MM Network Camera (pn: 0484-001)
Axis T91A61 Wall Bracket (pn: 5017-611)
ACC Pendant kit for Axis P3343-VE (pn: 5502-321)
Asking $120 PayPal plus actual shipping costs (US only).
Shipping weight is like 13-15lb. If you send me your zip I can
give you a total with shipping.
Thanks!
AXIS P3364-VE Network Camera
Superb, light-sensitive and vandal-resistant, outdoor HDTV fixed dome with remote focus and zoom
www.axis.com
