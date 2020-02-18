FS: AX860i

[URL]https://imgur.com/gallery/rBzv3rL[/URL]
Built a new PC for my brother and looking to sell his old parts. These have been in a gaming PC, in a non-smoking, pet-free home. SOLD for $170 shipped
If you're local (45140), I'll also throw in the pictured Fractal Define R4 for free.
——————
$180 shipped
I'd prefer to sell everything as a bundle, but if I get enough interested parties, I'll part it all out at once.
——————
$95 shipped
Corsair AX860i (platinum-rated)
If you're local (45140), I'll also throw in the pictured Fractal Define R4 for free.
——————
$180 shipped
i5 4670K Asus Z87 Maximus VI Hero 2x4GB Corsair Vengeance Pro 1866 C9 Noctua NH-D14
——————
$95 shipped
Corsair AX860i (platinum-rated)
- Would also trade for a gold or platinum rated SFX power supply (SF600, SX700-LPT, etc)
Last edited: