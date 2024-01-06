FS: AVerMedia Live Gamer Ultra HDMI 2.1 GC553G2 capture card $250

P

Psyclops

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 25, 2010
Messages
429
Hello,

I recently picked up this Avermedia GC553G2 capture card in hopes that I would be able to stream while recovering from a disc replacement and fusion in my neck. Well after the surgery on the 19th of Dec I can barely use my mouse so it's just not happening. I have used this card for a day or two just messing around in OBS verifying that HDR with VRR works etc. but it is basically brand new.

Includes all original cables, box, etc. It has been updated to the current firmware.

Purchased from Amazon in December, asking $250 shipped in the US. PayPal preferred, but any feeless payment is ideal and I am flexible.

Heat: nolan_strong, eBay: psyclops28

Please PM me with any offers/interest.

Thanks,

Nolan
 

Attachments

  • 1000001671.jpg
    1000001671.jpg
    561.4 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20240106_013833096.jpg
    PXL_20240106_013833096.jpg
    326.1 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20240106_015102360.jpg
    PXL_20240106_015102360.jpg
    340 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20240106_015048631.jpg
    PXL_20240106_015048631.jpg
    347.4 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
Bump, certainly open to offers. I believe this is still the only HDMI 2.1 card (ie. 4K144hz passthrough and VRR capture).
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top