FS:Avaya B149 Analog Conference Phone

Description, pictures and price listed below. I am not looking for trades at this time. PM me with any questions.I will ship to US addresses only.I've done a lot of selling on eBay, and made a few purchases / sales here on the FS forums.For this item I'd like either PayPal or Amazon gift card $$. Please PM me prior to sending a payment.This listing is for an Avaya B149 Analog Conference Phone. This does not include a power cord.I'm looking to get $45 shipped for this item.This phone was pulled from a working office environment. We upgraded our conference room phones to a newer model and do not have a use for this item any more.It is in 100% working condition, but may have minor signs of wear from normal use.