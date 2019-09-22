FS:Avaya B149 Analog Conference Phone

Description, pictures and price listed below. I am not looking for trades at this time. PM me with any questions.

I will ship to US addresses only.

I've done a lot of selling on eBay, and made a few purchases / sales here on the FS forums.

Heatware

For this item I'd like either PayPal or Amazon gift card $$. Please PM me prior to sending a payment.



This listing is for an Avaya B149 Analog Conference Phone. This does not include a power cord.

I'm looking to get $45 shipped for this item.

This phone was pulled from a working office environment. We upgraded our conference room phones to a newer model and do not have a use for this item any more.

It is in 100% working condition, but may have minor signs of wear from normal use.



