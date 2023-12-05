FS: Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $sold; AMD 7950X CPU - PENDING

S

sk3tch

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 5, 2008
Messages
3,090
Hi all - my son's rig has a 7950X CPU in it - never OC'd, he just games. Receipt available from Micro Center (bought 12/27/22) - I'm the 2nd owner (bought from another [H] member).

Looking to "downgrade" him to a 7800X3D so I'd like to get $400 shipped for this 7950X CPU. It will just be shipped CPU alone in a clamshell via UPS Ground. It is currently installed in his rig so no photos at this time.

Heat - https://www.heatware.com/u/124338/to

Thanks!

EDIT: 7950X is pending - so I am now selling a Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora since I bought the 7800X3D: $25 PayPal F&F or Venmo or Bitcoin. Just send me your login for https://www.amdrewards.com/ (change your password to a temp, secure password) - I'll redeem it for you - then you can change your password again and redeem it on Ubisoft's store. Thanks!

CPU pending and game sold!
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top