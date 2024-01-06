FS: Avatar Frontiers, Fans

Odigo
All shipped Paypal F&F. Heatware: Odigo.
$30 Avatar Frontiers of Pandora - digital key. I would need to activate on your account.
$30 total shipped for all ($5 each). Prefer to sell as a set. 6x EK-Vardar S Black Edition fans. These are the same fans that come with the EK 360mm AIO Basic AIO. I purchased two AIOs a year ago, and never used the original fans. The fans were briefly used in a HTPC of mine for about a total of 10 hours. The back label was removed for aesthetic reasons. Only 4 of the 6 shown in this photo.
