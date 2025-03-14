FS: Audio gear (headphones, earphones, DAC/amps), cheap mITX case, building block mechanical keyboard, 24" monitor, Picobrew Z2

Terms & Details:
  • Heatware: shleepy
  • I accept PayPal, cash locally, or contact me if you prefer other methods
  • "Shipped" means within the US, most likely with USPS
  • "Or best offer" is implied in my pricing, unless "firm" is explicitly stated
  • All items are used and in good working condition, unless explicitly stated otherwise.
  • Local pick-up would be in the SF Bay Area
  • I may have some of this stuff also listed elsewhere - notably, head-fi, eBay, and/or Anandtech (the username will be obvious)
--------------------------------

Audio Gear for Sale:
  • Bowers & Wilkins PX7 (B&W) Bluetooth Headphones
    • This is the original version of the B&W PX7 bluetooth headphones (not the S2, etc.). They work / sound great, and the battery still lasts a long time. The ANC on these is quite good.
    • The original carrying case, a 3.5mm cable, and a USB-C to USB-A cable are included. Condition is generally very good, with just a little flaking starting to appear in the headband, but otherwise close to "excellent."
    • Asking Price: $98 shipped
    • PHOTO LINK

  • Audio-Technica ATH-AWAS Headphones + ATH-AWKT earpads
    • Great condition. No original box.
    • They currently have the original earpads installed. They're SLIGHTLY flaking / showing signs of wear (despite the prior owner saying they're barely used), so I bought the ATH-AWKT sheep skin earpads directly from Audio-Technica, but have not yet replaced them. They're included in the sale. Original cable with 1/4" plug is installed.
    • Asking Price: $778 shipped
    • PHOTO LINK

  • Audio-Technica ATH-W1000X Headphones, with ATH-W5000 earpads installed
    • (Yes, I like replacing stock pleather pads on Audio-Technicas with nicer leather ones!)
    • My longtime go-to headphones. I'm the original owner, and have the original box.
    • Asking Price: $278 shipped
    • PHOTO LINK

  • Oppo PM-3 Headphones (planar magnetic)
    • Some signs of wear, especially on the headband. (Most moderately used PM-3's are similar, and users usually get aftermarket headband covers.)
    • Note: I've ordered a headband cover and will take new photos when I've installed it
    • Installed earpads are aftermarket fabric ones. They're comfortable, but I recommend playing around with others to get the sound signature that you want. Included: 3.5mm cable, 3.5mm -> 1/4" adapter, 3.5mm cable with inline boom microphone, original hard case.
    • Asking Price: $185 shipped
    • PHOTO LINK

  • Hidizs MP145 earphones / IEM's (planar magnetic)
    • Minimally used. Original box and accessories included. Comes with the original 3.5mm cable.
    • Asking Price: $94 shipped
    • PHOTO LINK

  • JDS Atom headphone amp + Topping D50 DAC
    • Would like to sell these together but would consider separating them out.
    • Have original boxes/manuals, AC adapter for the amp, the two USB cables (data + power) for the DAC, and an RCA cable. Minor scratches on top of the Topping, but otherwise no issues at all. I changed out the "feet" on the Atom and added taller ones to the Topping; easily removable, but it was just to space out the units for the not-very-flexible RCA cable.
    • Asking Price: $168 shipped
    • PHOTO LINK

  • Lead Audio LA-200 DAC/amp for headphones & speakers
    • Fun & capable 24-bit/192kHz DAC/amp with USB/coax/etc inputs; output is to headphones or 2x 25W speakers. Great if you want to switch off between headphones and passive speakers but don't want a full-sized AV receiver on your desk.
    • Excellent condition, except for a minor scratch at the top. Original box included.
    • Asking Price: $288 shipped
    • PHOTO LINK

  • SOHA II hybrid-tube headphone amp
    • DIY amp that was made for me semi-professionally (custom-made metal case and whatnot). Excellent condition. Great for headphones that need a lot of amplification (e.g., I used it with 600ohm Beyerdynamics).
    • Asking Price: $188 shipped
    • PHOTO LINK

  • iBasso DC01 Portable 2.5mm to USB-C Balanced DAC/Amp Cable Adapter (32bit/384kHz)
    • Note that this is a 2.5mm adapter, NOT a 3.5mm one.
    • Original box included. Rarely used. Great condition, except for the print on the golden sticker being worn off.
    • Asking Price: $34 shipped
    • PHOTO LINK

Misc. Computer Gear for Sale:

  • KBDcraft Kit Adam 60% Building Block Mechanical Keyboard Full Kit, White (new / open box)
    • Assemble your own keyboard like a Lego kit! In fact, you can replace some parts with your own Lego pieces.
    • Open box (not sure if it was ever really sealed), but the little baggies of parts inside are unopened.
    • Asking price: $64 shipped
    • PHOTO LINK

  • "Demon M60" SFF mITX case (new / open box), black with clear acrylic side panel
    • A case from Aliexpress that is no longer listed there, but very similar to the SGPC K60. External dimensions are approximately 265mm x 215mm x 160mm, and there's room for a double-slot GPU that is slightly under 220mm. Fits SFX (and probably SFX-L) PSU.
    • Open box, never used. That one brown side is a peel-off sticker for the clear acrylic side panel.
    • Asking price: $25 + shipping (it's fairly light and small, for a case), or free local pickup
    • PHOTO LINK

  • Lenovo L24q-30 (23.8" WQHD WLED) LCD Monitor
    • 2560 x 1440 resolution, 75Hz refresh rate, IPS panel type
    • Includes original stand and a power cable, but no box/etc. Let me know if you need an HDMI or DP cable. Works well - no issues!
    • Asking price: $80 local pickup in SF Bay Area only
    • PHOTO LINK

Misc. Less Tech-y Stuff For Sale:
  • Picobrew Z2 homebrewing system
    • Two Picobrew Z1 (successor of the Zymatic) units stacked together; lots and lots of other accessories included, from kegs to cleaning gear, PicoFerm, etc.
    • I'm mainly looking for a local-ish person who is familiar with Picobrew and would know what to do with this. I've only used it a handful of times and loved it, but do not have the time or space to continue brewing.
    • Asking Price: $600 local pick-up in SF Bay Area only
    • PHOTO LINK
I have a lot more stuff to list, so stay tuned!


--------------------------------
Buying / Trading For:
  • Potentially interested in trading up/down for some some specific open-back headphones (ZMF Bokeh Open, Auribus Sierra, and other higher-bass ones, but let me know what you have!).


--------------------------------
SOLD / PENDING / Previously Listed on This Thread:

  • SOLD: Sony Pulse 3D wireless headset (for PS4/PS5/PC)
  • SOLD: Westone UM2 earphones (IEM's / in-ear monitors), modded with removable 2-pin cable
  • SOLD: IOGEAR GUS4C2 Keyboard/Mouse & Peripheral USB Switch with 85W Power Delivery
 
