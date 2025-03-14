FS: Audio gear (headphones, earphones, DAC/amps), cheap mITX case, building block mechanical keyboard, 24" monitor, Picobrew Z2

Terms & Details:
Audio Gear for Sale:
Misc. Computer Gear for Sale:
Misc. Less Tech-y Stuff For Sale:
Buying / Trading For:
SOLD / PENDING / Previously Listed on This Thread:
- Heatware: shleepy
- I accept PayPal, cash locally, or contact me if you prefer other methods
- "Shipped" means within the US, most likely with USPS
- "Or best offer" is implied in my pricing, unless "firm" is explicitly stated
- All items are used and in good working condition, unless explicitly stated otherwise.
- Local pick-up would be in the SF Bay Area
- I may have some of this stuff also listed elsewhere - notably, head-fi, eBay, and/or Anandtech (the username will be obvious)
- Bowers & Wilkins PX7 (B&W) Bluetooth Headphones
- This is the original version of the B&W PX7 bluetooth headphones (not the S2, etc.). They work / sound great, and the battery still lasts a long time. The ANC on these is quite good.
- The original carrying case, a 3.5mm cable, and a USB-C to USB-A cable are included. Condition is generally very good, with just a little flaking starting to appear in the headband, but otherwise close to "excellent."
- Asking Price: $98 shipped
- PHOTO LINK
- Audio-Technica ATH-AWAS Headphones + ATH-AWKT earpads
- Great condition. No original box.
- They currently have the original earpads installed. They're SLIGHTLY flaking / showing signs of wear (despite the prior owner saying they're barely used), so I bought the ATH-AWKT sheep skin earpads directly from Audio-Technica, but have not yet replaced them. They're included in the sale. Original cable with 1/4" plug is installed.
- Asking Price: $778 shipped
- PHOTO LINK
- Audio-Technica ATH-W1000X Headphones, with ATH-W5000 earpads installed
- (Yes, I like replacing stock pleather pads on Audio-Technicas with nicer leather ones!)
- My longtime go-to headphones. I'm the original owner, and have the original box.
- Asking Price: $278 shipped
- PHOTO LINK
- Oppo PM-3 Headphones (planar magnetic)
- Some signs of wear, especially on the headband. (Most moderately used PM-3's are similar, and users usually get aftermarket headband covers.)
- Note: I've ordered a headband cover and will take new photos when I've installed it
- Installed earpads are aftermarket fabric ones. They're comfortable, but I recommend playing around with others to get the sound signature that you want. Included: 3.5mm cable, 3.5mm -> 1/4" adapter, 3.5mm cable with inline boom microphone, original hard case.
- Asking Price: $185 shipped
- PHOTO LINK
- Hidizs MP145 earphones / IEM's (planar magnetic)
- Minimally used. Original box and accessories included. Comes with the original 3.5mm cable.
- Asking Price: $94 shipped
- PHOTO LINK
- JDS Atom headphone amp + Topping D50 DAC
- Would like to sell these together but would consider separating them out.
- Have original boxes/manuals, AC adapter for the amp, the two USB cables (data + power) for the DAC, and an RCA cable. Minor scratches on top of the Topping, but otherwise no issues at all. I changed out the "feet" on the Atom and added taller ones to the Topping; easily removable, but it was just to space out the units for the not-very-flexible RCA cable.
- Asking Price: $168 shipped
- PHOTO LINK
- Lead Audio LA-200 DAC/amp for headphones & speakers
- Fun & capable 24-bit/192kHz DAC/amp with USB/coax/etc inputs; output is to headphones or 2x 25W speakers. Great if you want to switch off between headphones and passive speakers but don't want a full-sized AV receiver on your desk.
- Excellent condition, except for a minor scratch at the top. Original box included.
- Asking Price: $288 shipped
- PHOTO LINK
- SOHA II hybrid-tube headphone amp
- DIY amp that was made for me semi-professionally (custom-made metal case and whatnot). Excellent condition. Great for headphones that need a lot of amplification (e.g., I used it with 600ohm Beyerdynamics).
- Asking Price: $188 shipped
- PHOTO LINK
- iBasso DC01 Portable 2.5mm to USB-C Balanced DAC/Amp Cable Adapter (32bit/384kHz)
- Note that this is a 2.5mm adapter, NOT a 3.5mm one.
- Original box included. Rarely used. Great condition, except for the print on the golden sticker being worn off.
- Asking Price: $34 shipped
- PHOTO LINK
- KBDcraft Kit Adam 60% Building Block Mechanical Keyboard Full Kit, White (new / open box)
- Assemble your own keyboard like a Lego kit! In fact, you can replace some parts with your own Lego pieces.
- Open box (not sure if it was ever really sealed), but the little baggies of parts inside are unopened.
- Asking price: $64 shipped
- PHOTO LINK
- "Demon M60" SFF mITX case (new / open box), black with clear acrylic side panel
- A case from Aliexpress that is no longer listed there, but very similar to the SGPC K60. External dimensions are approximately 265mm x 215mm x 160mm, and there's room for a double-slot GPU that is slightly under 220mm. Fits SFX (and probably SFX-L) PSU.
- Open box, never used. That one brown side is a peel-off sticker for the clear acrylic side panel.
- Asking price: $25 + shipping (it's fairly light and small, for a case), or free local pickup
- PHOTO LINK
- Lenovo L24q-30 (23.8" WQHD WLED) LCD Monitor
- 2560 x 1440 resolution, 75Hz refresh rate, IPS panel type
- Includes original stand and a power cable, but no box/etc. Let me know if you need an HDMI or DP cable. Works well - no issues!
- Asking price: $80 local pickup in SF Bay Area only
- PHOTO LINK
- Picobrew Z2 homebrewing system
- Two Picobrew Z1 (successor of the Zymatic) units stacked together; lots and lots of other accessories included, from kegs to cleaning gear, PicoFerm, etc.
- I'm mainly looking for a local-ish person who is familiar with Picobrew and would know what to do with this. I've only used it a handful of times and loved it, but do not have the time or space to continue brewing.
- Asking Price: $600 local pick-up in SF Bay Area only
- PHOTO LINK
