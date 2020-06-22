FS/Auction: i7-7820X CPU - Delidded by Silicon Lottery w/ Liquid Metal

Darkswordz

Darkswordz

Gawd
Joined
Jan 5, 2016
Messages
611
I've just upgraded to an i9-10900K, so my old i7-7820X needs a new home. This CPU has been professionally de-lidded by Silicon Lottery with Thermal Grizzly liquid metal applied. eBay auction ends on 6/23/2020 at 5:25pm.

also have an X299 Taichi motherboard that I need to sell, but not sure if I will sell it on eBay as well, or here in the forums. Thanks for looking. :cool:

Heatware: Black & White (46-0-0)
 

Attachments

You must log in or register to reply here.
Tags
cpu ebay i7-7820x intel lga 2066
Top