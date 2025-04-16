  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS - ATI X800XT-PE AGP Graphics Card *rare*

Hello [H] members,

Mr E here, now BullseyeBob. If you see anything here that you would like to purchase, I'd appreciate the help and the knowledge that the tech is going to a good home.

ATI X800XT-PE 256MB AGP GPU $110.00 shipped.

This Platinum Edition card was pretty hard to find back in 2004. Verified working as 4-17-25 after TIM replacement. Card and power cable only, no box. A great card for anyone looking to power a vintage XP era gaming machine or have that rare collectible item on the shelf.

SOLD EVGA 750w G3 power supply. Dust free and includes all cables. $65 shipped.

SOLD Two HD's and two SSD's. $40 for the lot, shipped. (Samsung 160GB, Seagate Barracuda 1TB, Crucial 500GB, Intel 80GB)

SOLD Sound Blaster X-Fi Titanium sound card. $25 shipped.

I have a bit of all positive Heatware. https://www.heatware.com/u/66710 listed under Mr. E. I do have PayPal and other payment options.

I appreciate your time and possibly helping me get through a rough patch by picking up some tech. I'm doing this first cause I really don't want to part out my main rig.

Thanks [H] Members!!

-edits- additional info, price update, listing update, removed irrelevant picts
 

Attachments

  • IMG_0474.jpeg
    IMG_0474.jpeg
    460.6 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0475.jpeg
    IMG_0475.jpeg
    595.9 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
Nice x800 xtpe! About 15 years ago in the height of my video card collecting I managed to track down 3 of those card. Definitely rare and desirable, I imagine it’ll find a new home here. In my opinion, it’s worth more wearing its factory cooler. Bump for you!
 
