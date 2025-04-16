FS - ATI X800XT-PE AGP Graphics Card *rare*

BullseyeBob
Hello [H] members,
Mr E here, now BullseyeBob. If you see anything here that you would like to purchase, I'd appreciate the help and the knowledge that the tech is going to a good home.
ATI X800XT-PE 256MB AGP GPU $110.00 shipped.
This Platinum Edition card was pretty hard to find back in 2004. Verified working as 4-17-25 after TIM replacement. Card and power cable only, no box. A great card for anyone looking to power a vintage XP era gaming machine or have that rare collectible item on the shelf.
SOLD EVGA 750w G3 power supply. Dust free and includes all cables. $65 shipped.
SOLD Two HD's and two SSD's. $40 for the lot, shipped. (Samsung 160GB, Seagate Barracuda 1TB, Crucial 500GB, Intel 80GB)
SOLD Sound Blaster X-Fi Titanium sound card. $25 shipped.
I have a bit of all positive Heatware. https://www.heatware.com/u/66710 listed under Mr. E. I do have PayPal and other payment options.
I appreciate your time and possibly helping me get through a rough patch by picking up some tech. I'm doing this first cause I really don't want to part out my main rig.
Thanks [H] Members!!
-edits- additional info, price update, listing update, removed irrelevant picts
