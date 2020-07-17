FS: ATI r9 280x VisionTek $45

R

Roflcopter_Down

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 7, 2008
Messages
1,471
Just upgraded! This ATI AMD RADEON r9 280x VisionTek is an older card but still juicy. I could play WoW Classic at 3440x1440 solid 60+fps or 2560x1440 100-144fps (depending on settings). Cleaned regularly. No box, just static bag and prong protector. Its not very loud, never gave me trouble.
This is the one https://www.newegg.com/visiontek-radeon-r9-280x-900652/p/N82E16814129280?Item=N82E16814129280
Appears to be at least $60 on fleabay so, asking $40 + shipping. (shipping/pickup from Portland Or 97005)

pix =
http://imgur.com/a/PJCgR2E
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top