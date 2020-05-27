FS: Athlon X4 860K

Do you sit awake at night, your head in your hands, wailing that you never built a cost-sensitive AMD gaming solution six years ago?



Are you haunted by memories of unremarkable but perfectly serviceable performance in The Before Times?



Do you want to thump a dual core FM2+ setup up to a more passable tier, with a graphics card that's solid at the price point and requires no PCIe connector ?



If the answer to any of those is a resounding "uhhh, maybe," that's great, because I'm selling an Athlon X4 860K with base clock of 3.7 GHz that turbos to 4.0 GHz for a flat $25. If you want a decent, quiet stock heatsink/fan for it, I'll toss it in for another $5.



I'm also selling a Zotac GTX 750 Ti purchased right here on the forums not long ago. 2GB of GDDR5, comes with DisplayPort, HDMI, and DVI-I connectors. It's quiet and rock-solid stable - didn't even lose its mind when I forced it to play Doom Eternal for a few hours. Yours for $40 shipped. SOLD!



I'll happily sell both together for $60 shipped, $65 with the heatsink/fan for the CPU. Let me know. Thanks!