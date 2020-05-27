FS: Athlon X4 860K - priced to move

Do you sit awake at night, your head in your hands, wailing that you never built a cost-sensitive AMD gaming solution six years ago?

Are you haunted by memories of unremarkable but perfectly serviceable performance in The Before Times?

Do you want to thump a dual core FM2+ setup up to a more passable tier, with a graphics card that's solid at the price point and requires no PCIe connector?

If the answer to any of those is not "hell no," that's great, because I'm selling an Athlon X4 860K with base clock of 3.7 GHz that turbos to 4.0 GHz for a flat $25 $20 $15! If you want a decent, quiet stock heatsink/fan for it, I'll toss it in for another $5.

I'm also selling a Zotac GTX 750 Ti purchased right here on the forums not long ago. 2GB of GDDR5, comes with DisplayPort, HDMI, and DVI-I connectors. It's quiet and rock-solid stable - didn't even lose its mind when I forced it to play Doom Eternal for a few hours. Yours for $40 shipped. SOLD!

I'll happily sell both together for $60 shipped, $65 with the heatsink/fan for the CPU. Let me know. Thanks!
 
A chill wind blew through the open window. Already restless, I sat up in bed to get my bearings. A sallow glow emanated from the spectre of the woman I'd called my wife before the accident that took my looks, my sanity, and her away from me forever. In an instant she closed the distance from the window to me, took my head in her hands, gazed into me with eyes full of rage and fear, and said:

"Buy my Athlon."

Friday bump.
 
Monday bump! The Athlon yearns to breathe free and possibly have a panic attack trying to play Doom Eternal.

Which it actually wouldn't do, because with a Radeon 280x, it managed 88 frames per second with dynamic resolution scaling at 1080p. So, y'know, it's not useless there. I just want it out of my house.
 
Wednesday bump! C’mon, you know you wanna take this scrappy little guy and put him to work. He’s like a terrier with configurable TDP!
 
The king, bedraggled and filthy, looked to his left, then to his right. His foes swarmed in numbers even his viziers could not have foreseen, and though his sword dripped with the blood of countless fallen warriors, he knew there were three more for every man he and his brave knights had killed. No matter how they fought, there was no way out of this. Unless... He reached into the burlap pouch at his waist and fumbled its contents in his hands, then did so frantically. "No!" he cried, as the sturdy wooden door broke and the invaders poured in. "My Athlon! Where did it GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO"

Don't let this happen to you. Buy my Athlon. Thursday bump.
 
Thanks, SamirD! Y'know, I'm not saying the Athlon could make a mean apple pie or bring back the dead, but it's never told me it couldn't.

Friday bump.
 
The Athlon 860K is a good CPU, and it'll do good work for you. Imagine the possibilities:

* file server
* overqualified retro gaming box, especially in a motherboard with vanilla PCI slots
* the "brain" of a monstrous golem built from repurposed construction equipment you inflict upon humanity because it's easier than confronting your inner demons in therapy
* home theater PC
* a little computer stuffed full of RAM quietly running in a corner of your office with a monstrous GPU, tasked with machine learning that will one day reveal the secrets holding reality together so you can sell that knowledge to the highest bidder while remaining heedless of the nightmares you will unleash for life across the entire universe
* Solitaire and Facebook machine

Monday bump.
 
Tuesday bump with a price drop. The Athlon is ready to fight - for you!
 
The Athlon 860K remains up for grabs. Saturday bump. Don’t make me write more fiction.
 
I kind of want to read more athlon 860k fiction.

Would totally buy it if I wasn't already overflowing with PC's :p
 
The Athlon X4 860K: whatever happens, you know it will never threaten to beat you up. Sunday bump.
 
Monday! A day to seize an opportunity! A day to build a computer! A day to walk into the street, take hold of the nearest passerby, and declare yourself god and king for eternity as you feel the sigil on your forehead burn and brighten as it emits a cone of pure darkness, allowing the Elder Things at the edge of reality to pour in and remake reality in their own image where they'll throw you parties

Buy my Athlon!
 
Fifteen bucks?! That’s right, this quad core CPU is now on sale for f i f t e e n dollars. For the price of a bottle of serviceable table wine, you too can enjoy a pedestrian computing experience with the addition of a graphics card. And the other PC bits, obviously. Saturday bump.
 
