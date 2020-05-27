FS: Athlon X4 860K - priced to move

Do you sit awake at night, your head in your hands, wailing that you never built a cost-sensitive AMD gaming solution six years ago?



Are you haunted by memories of unremarkable but perfectly serviceable performance in The Before Times?



Do you want to thump a dual core FM2+ setup up to a more passable tier, with a graphics card that's solid at the price point and requires no PCIe connector ?



If the answer to any of those is not "hell no," that's great, because I'm selling an Athlon X4 860K with base clock of 3.7 GHz that turbos to 4.0 GHz for a flat $25 $20 $15! If you want a decent, quiet stock heatsink/fan for it, I'll toss it in for another $5.



I'm also selling a Zotac GTX 750 Ti purchased right here on the forums not long ago. 2GB of GDDR5, comes with DisplayPort, HDMI, and DVI-I connectors. It's quiet and rock-solid stable - didn't even lose its mind when I forced it to play Doom Eternal for a few hours. Yours for $40 shipped. SOLD!



I'll happily sell both together for $60 shipped, $65 with the heatsink/fan for the CPU. Let me know. Thanks!