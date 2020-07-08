FS: Athlon X4 860K + mobo + RAM

Hello, everybody. It's time for me to divest myself of my spare PCs and bits, so here we go. I will not part out the combo, but it is a good deal.



Combo: Athlon X4 860K + Gigabyte GA-F2A88X-D3H + 8GB (2x4GB) DDR3-1333 - No, this isn't the same Athlon 860K I sought to sell for a few weeks a little while back. This is a whole build, rip-roaring and ready to steadily plod through today's demanding workloads. Seriously, it's A-OK for a typical use PC with an SSD, and I've got nothing bad to say about it. It's just not doing anything here. All of this can be yours for $70 shipped. I'll toss in the quiet stock heatsink/fan for another $5.



Radeon R9 Sapphire Fury Nitro 4GB HBM - For a 4GB card this thing scoots. Previous seller applied fresh thermal paste; I've verified its stability and temps at length, but it deserves more use than I've given it. Yours for $80 shipped. SOLD!



PM me if you're interested. Thanks for looking.