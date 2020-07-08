FS: Athlon 860K motherboard combo w/ RAM & Asus Arez Strix Vega 56!

Thursday bump! This Vega 56 runs at nearly the same clock speeds as a Vega 64 right out of the box, and temps never got above 75 Celsius in my experience. Even a Viking could appreciate that kind of performance under pressure! Right, Ragnar?



Ragnar? No, I didn't insult your people, "even a Viking" just meant a people unfamiliar with modern graphics technology! Put down the table, Ragnar, we can talk about th