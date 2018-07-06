FS: ASUS Zenbook 14X 14.5" 2.8K OLED Laptop Intel i7-13700H 16GB RAM 1TB NVMe SSD (added 3/30/24)

Starrbuck
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jun 12, 2005
- Messages
- 2,981
More photos by request if you need to see something more closely. Everything is in 100% working condition and was well taken care of. Except where noted, all prices are shipped to CONUS by either USPS Priority Mail, UPS Ground, or FedEx Ground (my choice) with payments by Paypal (other payment methods available).
Please no thread crapping. If you’re not interested or a price is too high, please let me know in a PM or just move along.
FOR SALE -- Reasonable offers entertained!
ASUS Zenbook 14X 14.5" 2.8K OLED Touch Laptop
Intel Evo Platform i7-13700H - 16GB Memory - 1TB (Upgraded) SSD
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/asus-z...12gb-ssd-inkwell-gray/6543526.p?skuId=6543526
Only 7 months old, grab this ultrabook quick! I upgraded the original 512GB SSD to a 1TB WD_BLACK SN770. It also features an Intel i7-13700H and 16GB of DDR5. The OLED touchscreen is gorgeous with a resolution of 2880x1800, refresh rate of 120Hz, and plenty of brightness. The laptop is in perfect, like-new condition. Includes all original materials including box and power supply.
=> SOLD!
INTEL CORE i5-12600K BOXED CPU (10-cores [6P-4E] / 16-threads)
https://ark.intel.com/content/www/u...2600k-processor-20m-cache-up-to-4-90-ghz.html
Purchased new from Micro Center last February. Runs perfectly as well as cool. Decided to upgrade to a low-power i7 as this was in a home server.
=> SOLD!
My feedback:
eBay 385 / 100% positive since 1998
HeatWare 40-0-0
2FA enabled on [H]ard|Forum
Please no thread crapping. If you’re not interested or a price is too high, please let me know in a PM or just move along.
FOR SALE -- Reasonable offers entertained!
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/asus-z...12gb-ssd-inkwell-gray/6543526.p?skuId=6543526
Only 7 months old, grab this ultrabook quick! I upgraded the original 512GB SSD to a 1TB WD_BLACK SN770. It also features an Intel i7-13700H and 16GB of DDR5. The OLED touchscreen is gorgeous with a resolution of 2880x1800, refresh rate of 120Hz, and plenty of brightness. The laptop is in perfect, like-new condition. Includes all original materials including box and power supply.
=> SOLD!
Purchased new from Micro Center last February. Runs perfectly as well as cool. Decided to upgrade to a low-power i7 as this was in a home server.
=> SOLD!
My feedback:
eBay 385 / 100% positive since 1998
HeatWare 40-0-0
2FA enabled on [H]ard|Forum
Last edited:
As an eBay Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.