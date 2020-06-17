FS: Asus ZenBook 14 Ultra thin (i7/NVME/Geforce MX250)

This is practically brand new - less than 20 minutes light use. It was literally booted up to play with for a few minutes, and then put back into the original box. In the end I bought a gaming laptop, and do not need this. Will come in the original box with the included carrying sleeve, and mouse.
This is a fast, beautifully portable laptop. Only 0.65" thick, and weighs about 3lbs. The only downside is (I believe) the ram cannot be upgraded.
Newegg Link
ASUS ZenBook 14
14" FHD
Intel Core i7-10510U
8 GB RAM
512 GB PCIe SSD
NVIDIA GeForce MX250
Windows 10 Home
Utopia Blue
Paid $899. Asking $700 shipped via USPS or UPS insured.
Due to the nature/expense, I'll only deal with folks with high/quality Heatware. If a significant portion of your heatware is from digital product key sales, it doesn't meet the threshold. Not trying to offend anyone, but I'm really just looking for a solid trading experience for both of us.
