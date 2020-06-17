FS: Asus ZenBook 14 Ultra thin (i7/NVME/Geforce MX250)

This is practically brand new - less than 20 minutes light use. It was literally booted up to play with for a few minutes, and then put back into the original box. In the end I bought a gaming laptop, and do not need this. Will come in the original box with the included carrying sleeve, and mouse.This is a fast, beautifully portable laptop. Only 0.65" thick, and weighs about 3lbs. The only downside is (I believe) the ram cannot be upgraded.ASUS ZenBook 1414" FHDIntel Core i7-10510U8 GB RAM512 GB PCIe SSDNVIDIA GeForce MX250Windows 10 HomeUtopia BluePaid $899. Asking $700 shipped via USPS or UPS insured.Due to the nature/expense, I'll only deal with folks with high/quality Heatware. If a significant portion of your heatware is from digital product key sales, it doesn't meet the threshold. Not trying to offend anyone, but I'm really just looking for a solid trading experience for both of us.