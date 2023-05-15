FS: Asus ZenBook 14 Ultra Slim

I

illaghee

Gawd
Joined
Aug 17, 2016
Messages
558
hey looking to quickly move this great ultra slim, 5 months old, still has warranty. keyboard n trackpad never even used. still have original everything even the box...
specs;

14” FHD Display, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU, Radeon Vega 7 Graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD, Windows 11 Pro​

model:

UM425QA-XH99​


looking to move it fast so i can grab a new tv my kid just broke...again...

Zelle preferred but ill do paypal only if its F&F, even if you pay the fee, paypal will wanna stick me for my money...

$675 shipped and insured to your door..

heat under same username...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top