FS: Asus ZenBook 14 Ultra Slim, HP G2 Mini G4 PC

hey looking to quickly move this great ultra slim, 5 months old, still has warranty. keyboard n trackpad never even used. still have original everything even the box...
specs;

14” FHD Display, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU, Radeon Vega 7 Graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD, Windows 11 Pro​

model:

UM425QA-XH99​


looking to move it fast so i can grab a new tv my kid just broke...again...

Zelle preferred but ill do paypal only if its F&F, even if you pay the fee, paypal will wanna stick me for my money...

$625 shipped and insured to your door..

HP G2 Mini G4 Intel 8700k 32GB 512GB SSD
windows 11 pro

$300 shipped


Also have a brand new unlocked Google Pixel 7 in snow white 128gb. Never used or attached to any network, have box and everything in it.

$sold shipped.


heat under same username...
 
