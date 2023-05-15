FS: Asus ZenBook 14 Ultra Slim Google Pixel 7

hey looking to quickly move this great ultra slim, 5 months old, still has warranty. keyboard n trackpad never even used. still have original everything even the box...
specs;
looking to move it fast so i can grab a new tv my kid just broke...again...
Zelle preferred but ill do paypal only if its F&F, even if you pay the fee, paypal will wanna stick me for my money...
$675 shipped and insured to your door..
Also have a brand new unlocked Google Pixel 7 in snow white 128gb. Never used or attached to any network, have box and everything in it.
$300 shipped.
heat under same username...
specs;
14” FHD Display, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU, Radeon Vega 7 Graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD, Windows 11 Promodel:
UM425QA-XH99
looking to move it fast so i can grab a new tv my kid just broke...again...
Zelle preferred but ill do paypal only if its F&F, even if you pay the fee, paypal will wanna stick me for my money...
$675 shipped and insured to your door..
Also have a brand new unlocked Google Pixel 7 in snow white 128gb. Never used or attached to any network, have box and everything in it.
$300 shipped.
heat under same username...
Last edited: