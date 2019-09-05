FS: Asus Z97-A/USB3.1 - Crucial 16 GB DDR3-1600 RAM - WTB: Pixel 3a

Finally got my new build complete which means the old parts need to go. Prices are rough from eBay sold listings, please make me an offer. Not currently interested in trades.



FOR SALE:





- Asus Z97-A/USB3.1 Motherboard - $130 $105 shipped (back in it's box w/ ram)



- 2x Crucial Ballistix Sport 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) DDR3-1600 - $55 $50 shipped



All items working pulls, but as is with no expressed warranties, unless not as described.





WTB: Pixel 3a unlocked which will work on sprint.





SOLD:

- Antec Earthwatts EA-650 650w PSU. $40 - $35 shipped

- Corsair H50i AIO CPU Cooler, with 2 corsair fans - $40 shipped keeping as a backup since I have to RMA my new one.

- Intel i7-4790K CPU (never overclocked by me) - $190 $165 shipped (back in it's box)