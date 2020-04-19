FS Asus Z370 Prime, Corsair H100i v2 AIO, Corsair AX850 Gold PSU

Moving to a SFF build and these are the odd parts out

Asus Z370-A Prime, comes with all parts & original packaging, used ~8 months - $120 shipped
- I have a TP-Link AC-1750 PCI-E card, I'll throw it in for $10 with the board if you need wireless
- same for a TP-Link Bluetooth 4.2 USB dongle, $10 add-on

Corsair H100i V2, comes with all parts & original packaging, used ~1 year - $80 shipped

Corsair Professional Gold AX850 (from 2012), comes with all cables, in use since 2012, no box, - $100 shipped

Asus Xonar Essence STX, no accessories, had this for a while - $SOLD

PayPal preferred, flexible if you prefer another platform

Heatware under Arkangyl - https://www.heatware.com/u/34426/to
 

