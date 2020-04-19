FS :: Asus Z370 Prime ATX

Moving to a SFF build and these are the odd parts out
Asus Z370-A Prime, comes with all parts & original packaging, used ~8 months - $100 shipped
- add-on TP-Link AC-1750 PCI-E card, $10
- add-on TP-Link Bluetooth 4.2 USB dongle, $10
Corsair H100i V2, comes with all parts & original packaging, used ~1 year - $SOLD
Corsair Professional Gold AX850, comes with all cables, in use since 2012, no box, - $SOLD
Asus Xonar Essence STX, no accessories, had this for a while - $SOLD
PayPal preferred, flexible if you prefer another platform
Heatware under Arkangyl - https://www.heatware.com/u/34426/to
