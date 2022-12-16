FS - Asus Z170-A, Intel i5 6600k, DDR4 2x8gig (3200mhz) & Cooler Master Hyper 212 Bundle

For SaleAsus Z170-A MotherboardIntel i5 6600kGSkill Trident Z 2x8gig (16gig ) DDR4 DDR3200 CL-16-16-16-36Cooler Master Hyper 212 Evo ( NOT PICTURED )I had CPU OC'ed to 4.5 without issues.Motherboard comes with Manual and the SLI bridge and IO Shield.. No sata cables tho.CPU Cooler comes with parts for LGA1151 ONLY...This is all SOLD as a bundle... Not parting it out..Asking 150$ for all.. Local pickup Hillsboro, Oregon. Not shipping unless you cover it..Heatware - Dion