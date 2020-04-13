FS - Asus X99 Sabertooth & Core i7 6900k

1. Asus X99 Sabertooth, bought new from MC. Has seen very little use and guaranteed to please... Like new condition, comes with all boxes, accessories from the factory.
2. Intel Core i7 6900k, was OC to 4.2Ghz all core for about a month and then running at stock for the rest of its life. Like new condition, still have the box with it.
Looking for $560 for both. Let me know if you have any question.
Shipping in the U.S. only.
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/95335/to
