FS: ASUS WS C246 Pro Motherboard

My heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/66079/to
I accept paypal and ship to the continental USA only.

I have an ASUS WS C246 Pro Motherboard for sale. It has ECC support. It comes in the original box and with the I/O shield, M.2 screws and everything else pictured.
I am asking for $200 shipped

