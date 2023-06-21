FS: ASUS WS C246 Pro Motherboard / Intel Core i3 8100T / Corsair Vengeance LPX 8GB

justin_43

justin_43

Gawd
Joined
Jan 27, 2012
Messages
550
My heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/66079/to
I accept paypal and ship to the continental USA only.

I have an ASUS WS C246 Pro Motherboard for sale. It comes in the original box and with the I/O shield, M.2 screws and everything else pictured
I am asking for $200 shipped

I also have an Intel Core i3 8100T CPU. It has ECC support and a TDP of 35w
I am asking for $35 shipped

I also have an 8GB (2x4GB) kit of Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4 2666Mhz RAM.
I am asking for $20 shipped

If you want the entire bundle I could do it for $240 shipped.

20230621-185925.jpg

20230621-185658.jpg

20230621-185808.jpg

20230621-185557.jpg

20230621-192845.jpg

20230621-192908.jpg

20230621-190341.jpg

20230621-190138.jpg

20230621-190148.jpg

20230621-190243.jpg
 
Last edited:
