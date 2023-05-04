FS: Asus WRX80E-SAGE SE WIFI, ASRock WRX80 CREATOR R2.0, Netgate 6100 BASE (Upgraded SSD to 256GB NVME) with 1U Rackmount

Need to raise some funds to cover some new hobbies I'm getting into. Offloading some items I have just sitting around collecting dust.



1 x Asus WRX80E-SAGE SE WIFI - Motherboard is brand new. I did have it mounted into a Alphacool Server chassis that I was going to use it in, but pivoted to a different setup before I actually put a CPU or MEM or anything in it. So technically it's openbox, has been mounted in a chassis, but was never powered on and never had a CPU or MEM installed. Asking $650 shipped OBO.

1 x ASRock WRX80 CREATOR R2.0 - Motherboard is brand new in box. Asking $650 shipped OBO.

1x Netgate 6100 BASE (Upgraded SSD to 256GB NVME) with 1U Rackmount - Used this since launch, no issues, purchased directly from Netgate in June of 21 and received in Aug of 21. Has been solid, no issues. Comes with box, PSU, 1U server mount rack. I upgraded the internal eMMC flash to an add-on Patriot Scorch 256GB NVME. So no worries of flash ever wearing out in the future. Asking $650 shipped OBO.