FS: Asus Wifi 6/E routers

I recently upgraded so these are for sale.

Asus ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000 WiFi 6E
router

Qty Available: 2
- $325 each plus shipping
- Buy multiple for a discount (anything listed)
- Like new condition in original retail box (only 1 of the 2 still has the box)

Al mesh compatible to make your own Mesh
network with other compatible Asus routers.

Asus ROG Strix GS-AX5400 WiFi 6 router

Qty Available: 2
- $125 each plus shipping
- Buy multiple for a discount (anything listed)
- Like new condition in original retail box.

Al mesh compatible to make your own Mesh
network with other compatible Asus routers

