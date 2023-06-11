FS| Asus Tuf Rx6800xt | $430 shipped | Asus x670e Gene mobo $400 shipped Conus

TheHig
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Apr 9, 2016
- Messages
- 1,205
Great card but it has some size to it. I’ve upgraded to a reference 7900xt and this is ready for a new home.
I do have the retail box and will include it.
Added Asus CH x670 mATX mobo. Purchased new by me at Microcenter. It will include the retail box and accessories. Runs 7700x cpu and 32g c30 ddr 5 mo probs.
Want the cpu / ram / mobo combo? I’ll leave the cpu and ram installed.
$650 shipped.
Mobo is expensive AF so I feel like it’s a solid deal.
Heat and EBay: jfiveone94
Going back to itx now that I have a smaller gpu so if anyone wants to work a trade I’ll consider ADL or AM5 itx stuff.
Payment is PayPal please.
I do have the retail box and will include it.
Added Asus CH x670 mATX mobo. Purchased new by me at Microcenter. It will include the retail box and accessories. Runs 7700x cpu and 32g c30 ddr 5 mo probs.
Want the cpu / ram / mobo combo? I’ll leave the cpu and ram installed.
$650 shipped.
Mobo is expensive AF so I feel like it’s a solid deal.
Heat and EBay: jfiveone94
Going back to itx now that I have a smaller gpu so if anyone wants to work a trade I’ll consider ADL or AM5 itx stuff.
Payment is PayPal please.
Attachments
Last edited: