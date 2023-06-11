FS| Asus Tuf Rx6800xt | $410 shipped Conus

TheHig

TheHig

Apr 9, 2016
1,224
Great card but it has some size to it. I’ve upgraded to a reference 7900xt and this is ready for a new home.
I do have the retail box and will include it.

Will consider trades for am4 /5 or LGA 1700 itx mobos and or combos or even a lesser GPU if that helps someone upgrade.



Heat and EBay: jfiveone94


Payment is PayPal please.
 

Bump. Price drop and also willing to accept a lesser GPU in partial trade.
 
