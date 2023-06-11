FS| Asus Tuf Rx6800xt | $400 shipped Conus

TheHig

TheHig

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 9, 2016
Messages
1,228
Great card but it has some size to it. I’ve upgraded to a reference 7900xt and this is ready for a new home.
I do have the retail box and will include it.

Will consider trades for am4 /5 or LGA 1700 CPUs and or itx mobos /combos or even a lesser GPU if that helps someone upgrade.



Heat and EBay: jfiveone94


Payment is PayPal please.
 

Attachments

  • IMG_5290.jpeg
    IMG_5290.jpeg
    562.3 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_5293.jpeg
    IMG_5293.jpeg
    367.3 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_5292.jpeg
    IMG_5292.jpeg
    523.1 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_5291.jpeg
    IMG_5291.jpeg
    516.4 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
i have 2 5700XT's that are in excellent shape. 1 is waterblocked and the other is a basically new. If you would like 1 of these 5700XTs to help reduce the price of this GPU, im very interested. ALSO NOTE: None of my gpus have ever been abused or mined on.... Has this one been mined on that you are selling?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top