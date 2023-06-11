FS| Asus Tuf Rx6800xt $390 shipped Conus| Ryzen 7700x CPU $205 shipped Conus

TheHig

TheHig

Asus Tuf 6800xt
I still have the card it has been pulling some overkill HTPC duty.

Great card but it has some size to it. I’ve upgraded to a reference 7900xt and this is ready for a new home.
I do have the retail box which has some storage wear and will include it.

Ryzen 7700x CPU used in retail package.

I picked this up near launch from Microcenter.




Heat and EBay: jfiveone94


Payment is PayPal please.
 

Last edited:
Bump. Price drop and also willing to accept a lesser GPU in partial trade.
 
i have 2 5700XT's that are in excellent shape. 1 is waterblocked and the other is a basically new. If you would like 1 of these 5700XTs to help reduce the price of this GPU, im very interested. ALSO NOTE: None of my gpus have ever been abused or mined on.... Has this one been mined on that you are selling?
 
