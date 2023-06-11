FS| Asus Tuf Rx6800xt $390 shipped Conus| Ryzen 7700x CPU $205 shipped Conus

TheHig
[H]ard|Gawd
Apr 9, 2016
- 1,318
Asus Tuf 6800xt
I still have the card it has been pulling some overkill HTPC duty.
Great card but it has some size to it. I’ve upgraded to a reference 7900xt and this is ready for a new home.
I do have the retail box which has some storage wear and will include it.
Ryzen 7700x CPU used in retail package.
I picked this up near launch from Microcenter.
Heat and EBay: jfiveone94
Payment is PayPal please.
