FS: ASUS TUF Gaming RTX 4090

kraken0698
[H]ard|Gawd
2FA
- Joined
- Jan 16, 2003
- Messages
- 1,036
I am selling my ASUS TUF Gaming RTX 4090 GPU (TUF-RTX4090-24G-GAMING). This card is in excellent condition, comes from a non-smoking household and most importantly, works perfectly.
I am the original owner of this card, it was purchased in October of 2022. The card has worked with no issues the entire time I have used it.
I have had no problems with the power connector either, there has been no melting or any issue with that (see closeup picture below). This card has been treated gently, and has only been used for occasional gaming in my main rig. I have not overclocked it once and for most of it's time in my rig, I have power limited it to 80-85% in Afterburner.
The card is clean, with hardly any dust and in February of this year, I re-applied thermal paste to the die using PTM7950 thermal paste. This along with with re-applying thermal pads to the memory dropped my overall temps quite a bit. The card rarely goes over 60C in my rig and the hot spot/memory temps are also very good (see screenshot below).
The GPU comes in the original packaging, with all of the original accessories.
I am asking $1700 for the GPU. This includes PayPal fees and shipping costs. I will only ship to the continental United States.
Click HERE for my Heatware Feedback
Please PM me if you are interested. I can likely ship this card within a day of receiving the payment.
I am the original owner of this card, it was purchased in October of 2022. The card has worked with no issues the entire time I have used it.
I have had no problems with the power connector either, there has been no melting or any issue with that (see closeup picture below). This card has been treated gently, and has only been used for occasional gaming in my main rig. I have not overclocked it once and for most of it's time in my rig, I have power limited it to 80-85% in Afterburner.
The card is clean, with hardly any dust and in February of this year, I re-applied thermal paste to the die using PTM7950 thermal paste. This along with with re-applying thermal pads to the memory dropped my overall temps quite a bit. The card rarely goes over 60C in my rig and the hot spot/memory temps are also very good (see screenshot below).
The GPU comes in the original packaging, with all of the original accessories.
I am asking $1700 for the GPU. This includes PayPal fees and shipping costs. I will only ship to the continental United States.
Click HERE for my Heatware Feedback
Please PM me if you are interested. I can likely ship this card within a day of receiving the payment.