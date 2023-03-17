FS: ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti OC

ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti OC Edition Graphics Card (PCIe 4.0, 12GB GDDR6X, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4a, Dual Ball Fan Bearings, Military-grade Certification, GPU Tweak II), TUF-RTX3080TI-O12G-GAMINGCard I have been keeping on the shelf as a backup due to the GPU shortage. Now since that seems to be over, ready to let it go. Only used for light gaming zero mining. Also comes with ASUS ROG Herculx Graphics Card Anti-Sag Bracket Aura Sync RGB)$700.00 W/RGB Bracket$650.00 WO/RGB Bracket