FS: Asus TUF 3080 OC: $350. Asrock B650M-HDV/M.2 $85. Fantech Aria XD7 Huano White mouse $35

I'm selling
My Heat is also njp142.
- white Fantech Aria XD7 with Huano switches. I still have and can ship the box. It's a good mouse I just like my Razer Orochi V2 better - $35. https://fantechworld.com/products/aria-xd7-huano-version?variant=43266925265081
- Asus TUF 3080 OC: $350. Never overclocked. I have the box but that would add $10 to shipping cost. https://www.asus.com/us/motherboards-components/graphics-cards/tuf-gaming/tuf-rtx3080-o10g-gaming/
- Asrock B650M-HDV/M.2 micro-atx motherboard - $85. Have box. https://www.asrock.com/mb/AMD/B650M-HDVM.2/index.asp
My Heat is also njp142.
Last edited: