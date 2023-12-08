FS- Asus Strix Z490,10700k, Corsair 64GB V RGB PRO package

jacuzz1
The items are pictured below along with pics. All prices are plus shipping to the lower 48. Heatware
Shipping will be your carrier of choice. See below.
Adding Mobo, CPU Package (Used for strictly Gaming and back office work) All components will be retail box included however the CPU will remain in the board for your convenience unless otherwise specified. The memory may be the exception as I can only find one of the boxes however if I am unable to locate it , the memory will be shipped in the appropriate anti static bag.
Board: Asus Strix Z490-E (Currently in my rig, I have upgrades coming)
CPU: Intel I7 10700K ( The board is set to auto and achieves 5.1GHZ routinely when gaming. I have not had a single issue with the board or this chip)
Memory: Corsair 4 x 16 GB off Vengeance RGB PRO DDR4 3600MHZ
Asking $450 Pictures pictures will be post soon.
The monitor is however local pick up in Connecticut only.
Adding my Alienware AW38221DW SOLD(The vertical Ultrasharp to the right of it will also be included at no extra charge as I have a plethora of monitors and that one is getting long in the tooth.)as it has been replaced the a LG Ultra Gear 45 OLED. She still has 6 months left on the warranty and its extendable if you wish. I do not have the box because it was wrecked during shipping. To my absolute amazement, the monitor did not suffer any damage due to the excellent packaging that Dell does. She is beautiful in every way with 0 dead pixels. I have to say with its 3840x1600 resolution, its the best productivity monitor that I have ever owned and pretty darn good at gaming too. That said, local pick up only. I am asking $600.00 .
Samsung s21 Ultra. SOLD There is one noticeable scratch when the screen is powered off. $250 (final price drop) with case and charger.
