FS: Asus Strix Z390-E Gaming Motherboard Combo, RTX 2080 Super

L

Liquid_Static

Gawd
Joined
Feb 9, 2013
Messages
619
Hey everyone! I'm parting out one of my old builds after purchasing some new hardware. All prices via Paypal F&F.

Asus Strix Z390-E Gaming Motherboard - $140
Will include retail box and all original accessories.

Asus RTX 2080 Super (2 Fan Model)
Pulled from a MicroCenter prebuilt during the height of the pandemic. Never mined on, this is actually a very quiet card. - $280
Bare card only.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top