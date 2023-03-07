FS: Asus Strix Z390-E Gaming Motherboard and RTX 2080 Super

Liquid_Static
Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 9, 2013
- Messages
- 620
Hey everyone! I'm parting out one of my old builds after purchasing some new hardware. All prices via Paypal F&F.
Asus Strix Z390-E Gaming Motherboard - $140
Will include retail box and all original accessories.
Asus RTX 2080 Super (2 Fan Model)
Pulled from a MicroCenter prebuilt during the height of the pandemic. Never mined on, this is actually a very quiet card. - $280
Bare card only.
Asus Strix Z390-E Gaming Motherboard - $140
Will include retail box and all original accessories.
Asus RTX 2080 Super (2 Fan Model)
Pulled from a MicroCenter prebuilt during the height of the pandemic. Never mined on, this is actually a very quiet card. - $280
Bare card only.
Last edited: