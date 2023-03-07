FS: Asus Strix Z390-E Gaming Motherboard and RTX 2080 Super

Hey everyone! I'm parting out one of my old builds after purchasing some new hardware. All prices via Paypal F&F.



Asus Strix Z390-E Gaming Motherboard - $140

Will include retail box and all original accessories.



Asus RTX 2080 Super (2 Fan Model)

Pulled from a MicroCenter prebuilt during the height of the pandemic. Never mined on, this is actually a very quiet card. - $280

Bare card only.