FS- Asus Strix RTX 3090,Seasonic 750 Prime, Intel i7 4770. Samsung S21 Ultra

The items are pictured below along with pics. All prices are plus shipping to the lower 48. Heatware

Shipping will be your carrier of choice. See below.
20221102_203907.jpg
Screenshot 2023-12-18 094002.png
Screenshot 2023-12-18 173604.png
20231218_172450.jpg
Asus Strix RTX 3090 (currently in my rig) Asking $849.00 shipped to the lower 48. I purchased her here in Hard forum about a year ago and it works perfectly and quietly. I am going to upgrade to 4090. I never mined on it nor did an OC. Adult owned, no smoking household. It handles my current monitor set up without breaking a sweat. Its a beast. It will come in the ASUS Strix box that it was sent to me in and includes the original swag.



20231208_104103.jpg
Seasonic Prime Gold (80) modular supply. Great unit, I used it for two years before replacing it for more head room in that at the same time that I picked up my 3090 i got a Seasonic 1000. Asking $50 (retail boxed)

20231208_104152.jpg
Intel i7 4770 pull from my father's Dell. Asking $30 (comes with the cooler)



20231208_104709.jpg
20231208_104717.jpg
20231208_112343.jpg
20231208_112401.jpg
Samsung s21 Ultra. There is one noticeable scratch when the screen is powered off. $260 with case and charger.
20221102_203907.jpg
 
Last edited:
Added Mint condition TP Link Network Adapter with retail packaging.
 
Correction<<<<<<= the Sodim photo depicts two 8gb Sodims. That is not accurate, Its one 4gb and one 8gb. I duplicated the 8gb pic by accident and will correct the photo a little later.
 
What is the model number on the S21? Original carrier? Is it carrier locked?
 
DPOSCORP said:
What is the model number on the S21? Original carrier? Is it carrier locked?
Click to expand...
S21 /Ultra 128 /Gb Verizon. I paid it off, supposedly they are carrier agnostic once paid off but I am not sure.
 
Thanks Logan. A question came in regarding a lens scratches. I cannot see any. Here is a close up.
20231219_073110.jpg
 
