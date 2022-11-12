FS: ASUS Strix RTX 3090 + EKWB Quantum Vector RGB full block and backplate combo

Supercharged_Z06
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Nov 13, 2006
- Messages
- 3,361
Just upgraded to a 4090FE, so I am selling my RTX 3090 Strix. Used but in excellent condition. No issues, runs great and meticulously handled - no scratches or blemishes.
$950 via FF Paypal shipped via Priority US mail. (Will send it well protected/double boxed.)
Note: Will include the Microcenter receipt for the Strix (paid $1935 for it new/sealed). The heatsink/fan and all accessories are also included (never used, like new) The EK Quantum Vector water block also comes with the full metal backplate. Over $300 invested in the water block alone.
This 3090 has only been used/run for gaming in a custom water loop with 360 and 480 radiators, so lots of cooling. (I.E. It has never seen high temps.) Fully mounted, just plug it in, add your desired barbs and go.
Heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/71307/to
Ebay: 100% Positive since 1997
