FS: ASUS Strix Radeon R9 380X / 3x Dell OptiPlex 3010 SFF / 2TB Seagate / PS4/PS5 games / etc

Computers



3x Dell OptiPlex 3010 SFF

Intel i5-3470

4GB DDR3

250GB HDD

Windows 10 Pro (activated, comes with Windows 7 Pro OA)

Intel i3-3220

4GB DDR3

500GB HDD

Windows 10 Pro (activated, comes with Windows 7 Pro OA)

$100

$60

$50

HDDs

2TB Seagate Barracuda LP (ST32000542AS)

$15

8TB Toshiba N300 (HDWN180XZSTA) - Sold ($100)

3TB Hitachi Deskstar (HDS723030ALA640) - Sold ($30)

1TB WD Caviar Black (WD1001FALS) - Sold ($15)

GPUs

ASUS Strix Radeon R9 380X 4GB

$85

NVIDIA Quadro NVS 295

- Sold ($10)

CPU Coolers

AMD Wraith Stealth cooler

Free

Cooler Master Hyper 212 EVO

- Sold ($12)

Intel Stock Cooler (E97379-001) - Sold (Free)

Intel Stock Cooler (E97378-0010) - Sold (Free)

Misc

KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX for PS4/PS5

$10

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (i7-1065G7, 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM) - Defective - Sold ($175)

Microsoft Xbox One S 500GB Console Bundle - Sold ($220)

The Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection 4K Blu-ray - brand new, sealed - Sold ($40)

God of War for PS4/PS5 - Sold ($15)

Final Fantasy XIII-2 for PS3 - Sold ($10)

Final Fantasy XV for Xbox One - Sold

Red Dead Redemption for Xbox One/Xbox 360 - New - Sold

Anker 2-Port USB 3.0 3.5" front panel hub - Sold ($5)

Marvel's Spider-Man for PS4/PS5 - Sold ($10)

Final Fantasy VII Remake for PS4/PS5 - Sold ($10)

Combos

Intel i3-6100 / ASRock H110M-ITX / Intel HSF combo - Sold ($100)

Intel i7-6700K, Gigabyte GA-Z170X-UD5, 2x16GB G.Skill DDR4, Megahalems combo - Sold ($340)

CPUs

AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5750G - brand new - Sold ($520/each)

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 - Sold ($180)

Cases

Nanoxia Deep Silence 6 Rev. B steel ATX full tower case + 4 HDD cages/9 trays - Sold ($350)

Cooler Master HAF 912 mid tower case - Sold ($40)

Lian Li PC-9F Mid Tower Aluminum ATX case - Sold ($60)

PSUs

Seasonic FOCUS PLUS Platinum 650W - Sold ($70)

Networking

Solarflare SFN5122F Dual-Port 10GbE SFP+ Ethernet Adapter - Sold ($20)

RAM

16GB (2x8GB) G.Skill Trident Z DDR4 3200MHz CL16 1.35V - Sold ($50)

Accessories

Microsoft Pro IntelliMouse - brand new, sealed - Sold ($35/each)

Google Pixel Buds A-Series (White) - brand new, sealed - Sold ($75)

Laptops

Dell XPS 13 9343 (2015) - i5-5200, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD - Sold ($240)

Phones

Google Pixel XL - 128GB - Very Silver - factory refurbished, sealed - Sold ($90)

Bunch of random things for sale, used and fully working unless stated otherwise.Specs:2 of the following:1 of the following:Service tags: F3F4PV1, 74F4PV1, DY2B8Y1+ shipping for all 3, or+ shipping for an i5 and+ shipping for the i3. No known issues. They were in a very dusty environment but I cleaned them up as much as humanly possible.shipped. Tiny bit of plastic is broken off from the SATA data connector. Doesn't affect usability.P/N: STRIX-R9380X-4G-GAMINGshipped. Rarely did anything with it, was just plugged in for video out.AMD P/N: 712-000046 Rev. B+ shipping. No photo since you can google the part number. Used so no pre-applied thermal paste.shipped. Played though flawless discs with no scratches.Shipping to US only (local pickup available in DFW). PayPal (F&F, unless you cover the fees)/GPay (Google Pay)/Zelle accepted. Not interested in trades. Don't like the prices? Shoot me a PM anyway.Heatware: http://www.heatware.com/u/76898