FS: ASUS Strix Radeon R9 380X / 2TB Seagate HDD / PS4/PS5 games / etc

Snowknight26
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- May 8, 2005
- Messages
- 4,419
Bunch of random things for sale, used and fully working unless stated otherwise.
GPUs
ASUS Strix Radeon R9 380X 4GB
P/N: STRIX-R9380X-4G-GAMING
$80 shipped. Rarely did anything with it, was just plugged in for video out.
NVIDIA Quadro NVS 295 - Sold ($10)
HDDs
2TB Seagate Barracuda LP (ST32000542AS)
$15 shipped. Tiny bit of plastic is broken off from the SATA data connector. Doesn't affect usability.
8TB Toshiba N300 (HDWN180XZSTA) - Sold ($100)
3TB Hitachi Deskstar (HDS723030ALA640) - Sold ($30)
1TB WD Caviar Black (WD1001FALS) - Sold ($15)
CPU Coolers
AMD Wraith Stealth cooler
AMD P/N: 712-000046 Rev. B
Free + shipping. No photo since you can google the part number. Used so no pre-applied thermal paste.
Cooler Master Hyper 212 EVO - Sold ($12)
Intel Stock Cooler (E97379-001) - Sold (Free)
Intel Stock Cooler (E97378-0010) - Sold (Free)
Misc
KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX for PS4/PS5
$10 shipped. Played though flawless discs with no scratches.
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (i7-1065G7, 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM) - Defective - Sold ($175)
Microsoft Xbox One S 500GB Console Bundle - Sold ($220)
The Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection 4K Blu-ray - brand new, sealed - Sold ($40)
God of War for PS4/PS5 - Sold ($15)
Final Fantasy XIII-2 for PS3 - Sold ($10)
Final Fantasy XV for Xbox One - Sold
Red Dead Redemption for Xbox One/Xbox 360 - New - Sold
Anker 2-Port USB 3.0 3.5" front panel hub - Sold ($5)
Marvel's Spider-Man for PS4/PS5 - Sold ($10)
Final Fantasy VII Remake for PS4/PS5 - Sold ($10)
Combos
Intel i3-6100 / ASRock H110M-ITX / Intel HSF combo - Sold ($100)
Intel i7-6700K, Gigabyte GA-Z170X-UD5, 2x16GB G.Skill DDR4, Megahalems combo - Sold ($340)
CPUs
AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5750G - brand new - Sold ($520/each)
AMD Ryzen 5 3600 - Sold ($180)
Cases
Nanoxia Deep Silence 6 Rev. B steel ATX full tower case + 4 HDD cages/9 trays - Sold ($350)
Cooler Master HAF 912 mid tower case - Sold ($40)
Lian Li PC-9F Mid Tower Aluminum ATX case - Sold ($60)
PSUs
Seasonic FOCUS PLUS Platinum 650W - Sold ($70)
Networking
Solarflare SFN5122F Dual-Port 10GbE SFP+ Ethernet Adapter - Sold ($20)
RAM
16GB (2x8GB) G.Skill Trident Z DDR4 3200MHz CL16 1.35V - Sold ($50)
Accessories
Microsoft Pro IntelliMouse - brand new, sealed - Sold ($35/each)
Google Pixel Buds A-Series (White) - brand new, sealed - Sold ($75)
Laptops
Dell XPS 13 9343 (2015) - i5-5200, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD - Sold ($240)
Phones
Google Pixel XL - 128GB - Very Silver - factory refurbished, sealed - Sold ($90)
Computers
3x Dell OptiPlex 3010 SFF - Sold ($80)
Shipping to US only (local pickup available in DFW). PayPal (F&F, unless you cover the fees)/GPay (Google Pay)/Zelle accepted. Not interested in trades. Don't like the prices? Shoot me a PM anyway.
Heatware: http://www.heatware.com/u/76898
GPUs
ASUS Strix Radeon R9 380X 4GB
P/N: STRIX-R9380X-4G-GAMING
$80 shipped. Rarely did anything with it, was just plugged in for video out.
HDDs
2TB Seagate Barracuda LP (ST32000542AS)
$15 shipped. Tiny bit of plastic is broken off from the SATA data connector. Doesn't affect usability.
CPU Coolers
AMD Wraith Stealth cooler
AMD P/N: 712-000046 Rev. B
Free + shipping. No photo since you can google the part number. Used so no pre-applied thermal paste.
Misc
KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX for PS4/PS5
$10 shipped. Played though flawless discs with no scratches.
Combos
CPUs
Cases
PSUs
Networking
RAM
Accessories
Laptops
Phones
Computers
Shipping to US only (local pickup available in DFW). PayPal (F&F, unless you cover the fees)/GPay (Google Pay)/Zelle accepted. Not interested in trades. Don't like the prices? Shoot me a PM anyway.
Heatware: http://www.heatware.com/u/76898
Last edited: