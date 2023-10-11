FS Asus Strix 4090 OC White Edition

FS is my Asus Strix 4090 OC White video card. I am the only owner and has been run at stock clocks in an always well ventilated case. Comes from a smoke free home and only used a few hours a week. Very little to no coil whine. Very hard to find these anymore. I just don't do enough gaming to keep this high end of a card so that's why I'm selling. Will be shipped with original box and accessories. I purchased this card new in Feburary of 2023. Selling for $1,550 shipped via Paypal F&F if using normal Paypal please adjust for fees. I will sell only to members with good Heatware (My Heatware is under Niner21) This card is currently in my PC, so all I have is some pictures of it in use. I can take more if someone requires them before purchasing. Card is in mint condition.