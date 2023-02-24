FS: Asus Strix 3080 + Razer Blade 17 (2022 Model)

AthlonXP
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Oct 14, 2001
- Messages
- 20,521
I have for sale my old Asus Strix RTX 3080, it was only used for gaming and was not overclocked. $525 shipped! (It is the 10GB version)
I am also selling a fully loaded Razer Blade 17 (2022 Model) It has only been used for 2 months and has a dbrand skin on top for protection. The laptop will come with the box and original 280w slim power adapter as well. I have installed 2x 2tb drives and upgraded the ram to 64gb as well. Here are the full specs:
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/1775/to
I am also selling a fully loaded Razer Blade 17 (2022 Model) It has only been used for 2 months and has a dbrand skin on top for protection. The laptop will come with the box and original 280w slim power adapter as well. I have installed 2x 2tb drives and upgraded the ram to 64gb as well. Here are the full specs:
- Intel Core i7 12th Gen 12800H 3.7GHz Processor
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070Ti 8GB GDDR6
- 64GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- 2x 2TB Solid State Drive for 4TB Total (Raid 0)
- Microsoft Windows 11 Home
- Killer Wireless Wi-Fi 6E AX1690
- Bluetooth 5.2
- 17.3" QHD WVA IPS 240Hz G-Sync Display
- Vapor Chamber Cooling
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/1775/to
Attachments
Last edited: