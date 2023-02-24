FS: Asus Strix 3080 + Razer Blade 17 (2022 Model)

I have for sale my old Asus Strix RTX 3080, it was only used for gaming and was not overclocked. $525 shipped! (It is the 10GB version)


I am also selling a fully loaded Razer Blade 17 (2022 Model) It has only been used for 2 months and has a dbrand skin on top for protection. The laptop will come with the box and original 280w slim power adapter as well. I have installed 2x 2tb drives and upgraded the ram to 64gb as well. Here are the full specs:

  • Intel Core i7 12th Gen 12800H 3.7GHz Processor
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070Ti 8GB GDDR6
  • 64GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • 2x 2TB Solid State Drive for 4TB Total (Raid 0)
  • Microsoft Windows 11 Home
  • Killer Wireless Wi-Fi 6E AX1690
  • Bluetooth 5.2
  • 17.3" QHD WVA IPS 240Hz G-Sync Display
  • Vapor Chamber Cooling
I will attach some pics as well. Looking to get $2150 or best offer for it as well.


Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/1775/to
 

Saturday Morning bump! Knocking off $25 for $600 shipped for both!!!
 
Bumping it up, sold off the NVME so the card is still for sale. $525 shipped!!
 
Have several of these in my mining fleet. Good cards, never had any issues with them mining eth at the time with somewhat elevated ram clocks.

Either way, decent deal from a long-timer here. GLWS!
 
