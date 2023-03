FS: Asus Strix 3080 + Razer Blade 17 (2022 Model)

Intel Core i7 12th Gen 12800H 3.7GHz Processor

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070Ti 8GB GDDR6

64GB DDR5-4800 RAM

2x 2TB Solid State Drive for 4TB Total (Raid 0)

Microsoft Windows 11 Home

Killer Wireless Wi-Fi 6E AX1690

Bluetooth 5.2

17.3" QHD WVA IPS 240Hz G-Sync Display

Vapor Chamber Cooling

I have for sale my old Asus Strix RTX 3080, it was only used for gaming and was not overclocked. $525 shipped! (It is the 10GB version)I am also selling a fully loaded Razer Blade 17 (2022 Model) It has only been used for 2 months and has a dbrand skin on top for protection. The laptop will come with the box and original 280w slim power adapter as well. I have installed 2x 2tb drives and upgraded the ram to 64gb as well. Here are the full specs:I will attach some pics as well. Looking to get $2150 or best offer for it as well.Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/1775/to