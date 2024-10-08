FS: Asus RTX 5080 Prime (All ROPS)/5080 FE BNIB

Hi All! Have a couple things for sale.
Heatware under Lyang238: Heatware Link
Thanks for looking!
- Asus RTX 5080 Prime (All ROPS)- Used for a month and was purchased brand new. $108t shipped FF. $1100 GS.
- RTax 5080 FE - Opened to confirm nothing was broken. Other than that not used. 1100 Shipped FF $1140 GS.
- Switch Oled (Zelda TKOK Edition) - $OLD on HSWAP. Lightly used switch Oled bought brand new. It will come with the switch/regular non Zelda joycons/standard Non Zelda base. I'll throw in a carrying case as well!
- OG Nintendo Switch - Hackable (Console Only) - $110 shipped. I have an OG Nintendo Switch that has been used sparingly by my kids. It should be 100% hackable via rcm but no promises as I have never tried. Serial # starts with XAW10052*** You can see here: Switch Serial Checker
- Asus 1200W Loki (BNIB) - $0LD
- Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred Key (Xbox)
- Corsair Shift 1200 RM1200x - $OLD
