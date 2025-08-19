  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: Asus RTX 4090 OC TUF

D

dcun201

Limp Gawd
2FA
Joined
May 29, 2015
Messages
200
Hi I am upgrading to a 5090 in the next few days so I figured I will put my very lightly used 4090 for sale here. Original owner here and card was never mined on or over clocked. I just ran whatever setting was out the box. Unfortunately my wife threw out the original box so what you get will just be the card only.

Asking $1800 Paypal FF. I will cover the shipping if its within US. Card was bought in Nov. 2022.
 

Attachments

  • 20250819_161816.jpg
    20250819_161816.jpg
    431.6 KB · Views: 0
  • 20250819_161829.jpg
    20250819_161829.jpg
    412.9 KB · Views: 0
  • 20250819_162321.jpg
    20250819_162321.jpg
    404.3 KB · Views: 0
