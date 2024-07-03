FS: Asus RTX 3070 (blower fan) & Seasonic PSU Combo: $250

Andrew_Carr
Price: $250 shipped via UPS.
I think this is just about the last of my PC parts I need to get rid of. I'd like to sell both together.
GPU was used in a server case for mining, so I took the PCIE bracket off and lost it somewhere
Otherwise everything works fine and is in good condition.
PSU is a Seasonic focus GX-650 that's around 2 years old.
What you see is what you get. If you want network cables of power cables let me know, I can probably throw in some for free if the box has space.
