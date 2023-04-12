FS: Asus RTX 3060 Ti TUF Gaming Graphics Card, Zelda Link's Awakening (Game Boy)

SPARTAN VI
Jun 12, 2004
8,586
Asus GeForce RTX 3060 Ti TUF Gaming 8GB Graphics Card - $260 Shipped / $240 Local Pick-up
Verified and tested in excellent working condition. Just pulled this from my sibling's PC due to an upgrade train. Includes the original box.
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (Nintendo GameBoy) - $40 Shipped / $35 Local Pick-up
Verified and tested in excellent working condition. Includes the genuine game cart, genuine manual, reproduction tuckbox, and box protector.
Verified and tested in excellent working condition. Just pulled from my personal rig a few days ago due to an upgrade. Purchased in August 2021 and registered, so feel free to contact me if you ever need to redeem its 12 year warranty. Includes the original box (UPC removed for a rebate), bags, cables, and documentation.
Warranties & Returns:
I will accept returns and honor full refunds of DOA items or "not as described items." Please test and examine merchandise upon receipt for the smoothest possible transaction and remediation.
Shipping:
Shipment is via UPS Ground. I prefer to include signature confirmation on items over $99, but this can be waived if it's more convenient for the buyer. Insurance is always included.
Payment & Heatware:
I accept cash (local-pick up) and Paypal G&S (buyer pays the fee)
Items are located in LA County / San Gabriel Valley. ZIP code 91789
Heatware is under SPARTAN VI
