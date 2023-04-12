FS: Asus RTX 3060 Ti TUF Gaming Graphics Card, Zelda Link's Awakening (Game Boy)

BannerVideocards.png

Asus GeForce RTX 3060 Ti TUF Gaming 8GB Graphics Card - $260 Shipped / $240 Local Pick-up
Verified and tested in excellent working condition. Just pulled this from my sibling's PC due to an upgrade train. Includes the original box.
PXL_20230712_153520574.jpg

PXL_20230712_153530002.jpg

PXL_20230712_153626661.jpg

PXL_20230712_155047875.jpg

BannerVideogames.png

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (Nintendo GameBoy) - $40 Shipped / $35 Local Pick-up
Verified and tested in excellent working condition. Includes the genuine game cart, genuine manual, reproduction tuckbox, and box protector.
3e630d5537b74ae39f2c1be6acd0b3e7.jpg

ab37cf4fabf546e7bc3fc095baf66847.jpg

c1bc2a8510e64bdcaea18731037c7f75.jpg

BannerPSU.png

Seasonic Prime Ultra 550W 80+ Gold Fully Modular PSU - $40 Shipped *SOLD*
Verified and tested in excellent working condition. Just pulled from my personal rig a few days ago due to an upgrade. Purchased in August 2021 and registered, so feel free to contact me if you ever need to redeem its 12 year warranty. Includes the original box (UPC removed for a rebate), bags, cables, and documentation.
PXL_20230602_223619827.jpg

PXL_20230602_223950749.jpg

PXL_20230602_223737697.jpg

PXL_20230602_223932364.jpg
PXL_20230602_224207367.jpg


Warranties & Returns:
I will accept returns and honor full refunds of DOA items or "not as described items." Please test and examine merchandise upon receipt for the smoothest possible transaction and remediation.

Shipping:
Shipment is via UPS Ground. I prefer to include signature confirmation on items over $99, but this can be waived if it's more convenient for the buyer. Insurance is always included.

Payment & Heatware:
I accept cash (local-pick up) and Paypal G&S (buyer pays the fee)
Items are located in LA County / San Gabriel Valley. ZIP code 91789
Heatware is under SPARTAN VI
 

