FS: Asus RTX 2060 Dual OC 6GB Video Card

SPARTAN VI
[H]F Junkie
Joined
- Jun 12, 2004
8,481
Asus RTX 2060 6GB Dual OC Edition w/ Original Box - $200 Shipped / $180 Local Pick-Up (91789) obo
Verified and tested in excellent working condition. This was a gift to my brother in law in 2021, and I just upgraded him again in 2022.
Warranties & Returns:
I will accept returns and honor full refunds of DOA items or "not as described items." Please test and examine merchandise upon receipt for the smoothest possible transaction and remediation.
Shipment handled via UPS Ground. I prefer to include signature confirmation on items over $99, but this can be waived at buyer's discretion. Insurance is always included.
Payment & Heatware:
I accept cash (local-pick up) and Paypal G&S (buyer pays the fee)
Items are located in LA County / San Gabriel Valley. ZIP code 91789
Heatware is under SPARTAN VI